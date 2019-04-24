× Warrant issued for man wanted in connection with robbery of Rite Aid in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — A warrant has been issued for a 31-year-old man wanted in connection with the robbery of a Rite Aid on April 8, according to police.

Kenrick Groover-Floyd and four others allegedly entered the Rite Aid on Derry Street with firearms and took money and pharmaceutical drugs.

Groover-Floyd faces charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, persons not to posses a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to Groover-Floyd’s arrest.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.