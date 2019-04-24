× Woman allegedly forged checks of former employer, totaling over $49,000

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — West Hempfield Township Police filed forgery and theft by unlawful taking charges against a Lancaster woman last week.

Patricia Lodrago, 53, is accused of forging 20 checks of her former employer, a company representative of Colony Products in Mountville.

Police allege that the forgery started in 2017 and Lodrago applied an employee’s signature on the company checks, totaling over $49,000.

Lodrago reportedly admitted to creating and forging the employee’s signature for the purpose of paying down her own American Express credit card balance, according to police.

Charges were filed on April 17.