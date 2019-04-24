× Wooden train toy recalled due to choking hazard

Zhejiang Ruyi Industry Co. has announced a recall for its wooden toy train, because it can pose a choking hazard for children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Description: This recall involves all five pieces of the wooden toy train carts. The train carts have a blue base, and colorful wagon on top, as either the front part of the train, with two steam domes, an apple cart, a wood log cart, a milk cart and a caboose cart. All train carts were sold with a white label, which was placed around each cart with a nylon string. The model number (3010874) and batch number (211693US) is printed on the label. Each piece has been sold individually.

Remedy: Consumers should take the recalled toy train cart away from children immediately and return it to the nearest Flying Tiger Copenhagen store for a full refund. No receipt is needed.

Incidents/Injuries: No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Flying Tiger Copenhagen stores nationwide from November 2018 through March 2019 for about $2.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission