York man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend's home, harassing her

YORK — A 33-year-old York man has been charged with burglary, stalking, harassment, and other offenses after West York Borough Police say he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s West Princess Street home Tuesday night.

Jhonerick Solivan-Berenguer, of the 2200 block of Greenbriar Road, was taken into custody after police found him driving near his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to a criminal complaint. The victim had contacted police minutes earlier to report that Solivan-Berenguer had been seen entering the rear of her home and talking while inside by a neighbor.

The victim was not home at the time of the incident, police say.

When questioned by police, Solivan-Berenguer allegedly said he was coming from his cousin’s house on West Princess Street. He denied being at the victim’s home, police say.

The victim told police she had been driving to Dover earlier in the evening when she noticed Solivan-Berenguer’s vehicle following her. At one point, she said, Solivan-Berenguer pulled into the opposing lane of traffic so he could get beside her vehicle.

When she noticed Solivan-Berenguer had stopped following, the victim told police, she called a neighbor to see if Solivan-Berenguer was there. The neighbor advised her that he had just arrived, the victim told police.

The victim provided police with a text conversation between her and Solivan-Berenguer, in which she told him he was not to have any further contact with her or show up at her residence, according to the complaint.

Solivan-Berenguer allegedly continued to contact the victim, police say.

The victim’s neighbor confirmed to police that Solivan-Berenguer was seen on the victim’s back porch, and later the neighbor said she heard him talking from inside the victim’s home.

The victim showed police the rear door of her home, where they observed the lock was not fully functional. The victim told police the lock was damaged during a previous visit from Solivan-Berenguer.