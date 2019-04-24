× Zachary Levi to host MTV Movie & TV Awards

For his latest role, Zachary Levi will transform into the host for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The actor, who currently stars in family-friendly superhero film “Shazam,” has been recruited to lead the festivities of the annual celebration of pop culture, which will take place on June 17 in Santa Monica, California.

This will be his first time hosting the award show, formerly known as the MTV Movie Awards.

Levi, once best known for his starring role on NBC’s spy comedy “Chuck” and his work in Disney’s “Tangled,” has previously hosted the 2011 Spike Video Game Awards.

With the gig, Levi joins the ranks of previous hosts, including Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, and Amy Schumer.

The last year has been a big one for Levi. In addition to his new film, which has grossed more than $300 million worldwide, he was part of the SAG Award-winning ensemble of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The categories and nominees for the MTV Movie & TV Awards will be announced in the coming weeks.