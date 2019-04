× 34 adult cats, 5 kittens found on property in Lower Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — More than 30 cats were found on a property in Lower Allen Township Thursday, according to an official with the Pennsylvania State Animal Response Team.

The official said that 34 adult cats and five kittens were surrendered and taken in by local shelters where they will be placed for adoption.

The Cumberland Animal Response Team with support from Dauphin County was on scene from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.