Arrest warrant charges man with criminal homicide in connection with stabbing death of Jason Markley

YORK — York City Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a 22-year-old man.

The warrant charges Jordan Mantilla with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death of Jason Markley on Tuesday night.

Markley, 27, was stabbed in the 500 block of Wallace Street in York around 10:30 p.m., police said. He succumbed to his injuries at York Hospital just before 11 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mantilla should contact York City Police using any of the following methods: