Audit of PennDOT to be released Thursday, Auditor General DePasquale to discuss use of gas tax revenue

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is expected to announce the results of a state audit on PennDOT. The audit launched more than a year ago examines the department’s finances dating back to 2014.

DePasquale is expected to talk about the need to put more gas tax revenue toward fixing state-owned bridges. He says that the state has too many structurally deficient bridges and that it’s time to put funding toward fixing them.

He said in a post on Facebook and Twitter that gas tax revenue is supposed to go towards fixing Pennsylvania roads and bridges but that not all the money is being used for that purpose.

In November of 2018 it was announced that 558 poor-condition bridges in the state were being fixed or were almost ready to re-open to traffic. The rapid bridge replacement project, which launched in 2013 works on most bridges in rural communities.

The project was expected to be complete sometime this year but DePasquale says the audit findings will prove that PA still has many bridges in disrepair.

Pennsylvania has the highest state gas tax in the country and gas prices are on the rise again this week pushing past $3.00 per gallon.

The announcement of the results of the state audit on PennDOT is scheduled for 11:00AM in Harrisburg.

