WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 24: Brock McGinn #23 of the Carolina Hurricanes scores the game winning goal against Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals at 11:05 of the second overime period in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Capital One Arena on April 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Hurricanes defeated the Capitals 4-3 in the second overtime period to move on to Round Two of the Stanley Cup playoffs. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Capitals lose Game Seven in double OT to Hurricanes
WASHINGTON– The Capitals’ Stanley Cup defense is over.
The team lost Game Seven of its first round series in double overtime to the Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 4-3.
During Washington’s Cup defense season, the team still dominated the regular season, going 48-26-8, good for 104 points and the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.
Despite facing the lower seeded Hurricanes in the first round, the Capitals could not complete the series victory, ending the team’s season.