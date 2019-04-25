× Capitals lose Game Seven in double OT to Hurricanes

WASHINGTON– The Capitals’ Stanley Cup defense is over.

The team lost Game Seven of its first round series in double overtime to the Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 4-3.

During Washington’s Cup defense season, the team still dominated the regular season, going 48-26-8, good for 104 points and the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

Despite facing the lower seeded Hurricanes in the first round, the Capitals could not complete the series victory, ending the team’s season.