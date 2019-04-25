Car collectors kick off Spring Carlisle on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Pa.-- Spring is in full swing, and that means cars for many collectors and automotive lovers.

One of the largest vehicle flea markets kicks off on Thursday with thousands of vendors, buyers, and sellers, looking for all things cars!

You don't have to be in search of something special, it's a weekend long event for the entire family.

The gates are open from 7:00 a.m., until 6:00 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and on Sunday they are open from 7:00 a.m., until 12:00 p.m.

An event pass is $35, kids 12 and under get in for free, Thursday through Saturday tickets cost $12, and on Sunday tickets are $7.

For more information on the event you can visit their website.