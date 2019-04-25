× CDC links salmonella outbreak to precut melon sold in several states, including Pennsylvania

A salmonella outbreak linked to precut melon has affected 117 people in 10 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration say the likely source of the outbreak is Caito Foods LLC in Illinois, but the investigation is ongoing.

On April 12, Caito voluntarily recalled several types of precut melon sold at Kroger, Target, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and Amazon.com under the Whole Foods label.

The recall includes precut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and precut fruit medley products. The fruit was distributed to Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York,

North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. A full list of the recalled products is available on the FDA website

“If you cannot determine if any precut melon you purchased was produced by Caito Foods LLC, don’t eat it and throw it away,” the CDC said.

The CDC said illnesses started on March 4 and continued to April 8. Thirty-two people have been hospitalized. The youngest infected consumer was less than a year old, and the oldest was 98. No deaths have been reported.