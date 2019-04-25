× Child rape videos posted online lead to charges for woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after police say two videos were posted to social media that showed her raping a four-year-old child.

Police received a tip Monday about the videos being shared online.

According to officers, the first video showed a woman push a small child to the ground, remove his pants and perform a sex act on him. The second reportedly showed the child attempting to engage in a different act on the same adult female.

The woman in that video was identified by police as Tamara Marion. She was arrested Tuesday and charged with rape of a child and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

The relationship between Marion and the child was not released.

Both acts were recorded, but it’s unclear if police are searching for a second suspect.