Coroner: Harford County man dies at York Hospital following three-vehicle crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man involved in a three-vehicle crash in Harford County died Thursday at York Hospital, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Mark Griffiths, 43, was taken to York Hospital following the accident, which occurred around 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of Whitehall Road and Norrisville Road. He was pronounced dead just before 7:30 a.m.

Griffiths was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle during the crash. The vehicle Griffiths was in was stopped at the intersection prior to the accident. It was then pushed into the intersection after being rear-ended by another vehicle, which led to the third vehicle striking the vehicle Griffiths was in.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at 8 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital.