Cumberland County caregiver charged with raping one of his clients

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A Wormleysburg caregiver has been charged with rape and other offenses after West Shore Regional Police say he sexually assaulted one of his clients.

Confidence Boms, 50, is also charged with sexual assault and access device fraud in the case, police say. He was arrested Wednesday after a police investigation and transported to Cumberland County Prison.

Police say the victim reported Boms had been her caregiver for a long time, but things began to deteriorate after she reported him to his superiors for making her sign fraudulent time sheets. The victim also noted seeing Boms carry Benedryl with him at all times, and that she often felt “sleepy” and that she’d been drugged by Boms.

Boms raped the victim on Feb. 23, she told police.

A few days before the alleged rape, the victim told police, Boms used her debit card to purchase a morning after pill from a Rite Aid pharmacy in Lemoyne. Prior to that, police say, Boms forced the victim to visit a clinic to take a HIV test and obtain free condoms.