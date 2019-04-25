Eagles re-sign defensive tackle Tim Jernigan to 1-year deal

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: Timmy Jernigan #93 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates the play against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have made an 11th-hour roster move just before tonight’s first round of the NFL Draft, signing defensive tackle Tim Jernigan to a one-year deal.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Jernigan was a free agent after the Eagles declined to pick up his option for the 2019 season. He missed almost the entire 2018 season with a back injury after signing a multi-year contract extension with Philly following a trade in 2017.

The back injury was initally feared to be career-ending, but Jernigan played 45 snaps for the Eagles after returning to the lineup for the last month of the regular season.

Jernigan rejoins a defensive line that features projected starters Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson and backup Treyvon Hester.

The Eagles are expected to further bolster the interior defensive line in this weekend’s draft.

