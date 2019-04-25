× Eagles re-sign defensive tackle Tim Jernigan to 1-year deal

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have made an 11th-hour roster move just before tonight’s first round of the NFL Draft, signing defensive tackle Tim Jernigan to a one-year deal.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Roster Move: #Eagles and DT Tim Jernigan have agreed to terms on a one-year contract.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ANO443zXnx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 25, 2019

Jernigan was a free agent after the Eagles declined to pick up his option for the 2019 season. He missed almost the entire 2018 season with a back injury after signing a multi-year contract extension with Philly following a trade in 2017.

The back injury was initally feared to be career-ending, but Jernigan played 45 snaps for the Eagles after returning to the lineup for the last month of the regular season.

Jernigan rejoins a defensive line that features projected starters Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson and backup Treyvon Hester.

The Eagles are expected to further bolster the interior defensive line in this weekend’s draft.