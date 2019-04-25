× Fine Sprits and Great Food at Crostwater Distilled Spirits

LEWISBERRY,Pa– This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett enjoyed some great sprits and food at Crostwater Distilled Spirits in Fairview Township, York County.

The inspiration for Crostwater came from a family story of immigration to the US, the appreciation of the spirits and their roots, and the desire to bring a unique experience to guests in a way that we enjoy. We are not your average tasting room, tour, and food service joint. We are a destination near the beaten path that is accessible to all and a fun place to relax after a long day.

For more information about Crostwater Distilled Spirits, checkout the website at: https://www.crostwater.com

