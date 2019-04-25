FOX43 Capitol Beat: Teresa Miller, Dept. of Human Services

Posted 9:04 AM, April 25, 2019

YORK, Pa. -- April is the national Month of the Young Child, and Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services is highlighting a series of programs focused on Pennsylvania's child care system.

Teresa Miller, the state's secretary of the Department of Human Services, was a guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat to discuss a push by Governor Tom Wolf's administration to raise the minimum wage for child care workers and make child care more accessible to Pennsylvania families.

