× Here’s where our area teams pick in tonight’s NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is almost upon us.

All four of our area team’s have picks in tonight’s first round, which will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Here’s where our area teams will pick this weekend:

BALTIMORE RAVENS

(Round, Pick)

1 22 3 85 3 102 Compensatory 4 113 from Denver 4 123 5 160 6 191 from Tennessee 6 193

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

(Round, Pick)

1 25 2 53 from Baltimore 2 57 4 127 4 138 Compensatory 5 163 6 197

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

(Round, Pick)

1 20 2 52 3 66 (from Raiders) 3 83 4 122 5 141 (from Raiders) 6 175 (from Raiders) 6 192 6 207 (from Cardinals) 7 219

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

(Round, Pick)