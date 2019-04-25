× Hershey Bears fall in overtime against the Sound Tigers

HERSHEY – The Hershey Bears are going the distance in their first round Calder Cup Playoff series with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. The Bears wasted an opportunity to finish the series in Game 4 at home with a 3-2 overtime loss in Giant Center on Thursday Night.

Hershey led 1-0 and 2-1 in the game before surrendering the equalizer early in the 3rd period. The Sound Tigers scored the game-winner less than two minutes into overtime to force a deciding Game 5 on Saturday Night in Bridgeport.

Here are the highlights and postgame reaction from Game 4 on FOX43 Sports: