Hershey Bears fall in overtime against the Sound Tigers

Posted 11:40 PM, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:41PM, April 25, 2019

HERSHEY – The Hershey Bears are going the distance in their first round Calder Cup Playoff series with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.  The Bears wasted an opportunity to finish the series in Game 4 at home with a 3-2 overtime loss in Giant Center on Thursday Night.

Hershey led 1-0 and 2-1 in the game before surrendering the equalizer early in the 3rd period.   The Sound Tigers scored the game-winner less than two minutes into overtime to force a deciding Game 5 on Saturday Night in Bridgeport.

Here are the highlights and postgame reaction from Game 4 on FOX43 Sports:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.