Lancaster man accused of child porn possession, Megan's Law violations

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a 33-year-old Lancaster man with sexual abuse of children and Megan’s Law violations after police found him to be in possession of child pornography earlier this month.

William Anthony Thomas, 26, of the 900 block of East King Street, was found to be in possession of 13 images of child pornography on one cell phone, 149 images of child pornography on a second cell phone, and three email addresses he was using to hide, store, and transfer child pornographic images.

Thomas was already in Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges, according to Manheim Township Police. A criminal complaint was filed on the new charges.