Lancaster Police: Armed robbery suspect pepper sprayed employee, brandished handgun

LANCASTER — Police in Lancaster are looking for help from the public in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Monday morning at a laundromat on North Broad Street.

According to police the suspect entered Broad Street Laundry at about 8:35 a.m., sprayed an employee with pepper spray, and brandished a handgun. After the employee fled, the suspect emptied the contents of a cash register and exited the business, walking north on North Broad Street toward East Walnut Street, police say.

The suspect was dressed in dark clothing with a hood over his head. His face was partially covered, and he was wearing gloves, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police Det. Matt Odenthal at (717) 735-3352 or at odentham@lancasterpolice.com.

