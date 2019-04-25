Missing four-year-old girl found safe and unharmed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON TWP., Franklin County -- Four-year-old Gemma Moats of Franklin County has been found safe and unharmed after missing for several hours Wednesday night.

State Police responded to the 12000 block of Pen Mar Road in Washington Township for a reported missing girl.

Emergency responders searched for nearly seven hours but it was one neighbor that spotted the 4-year-old girl.

“It was very scary not knowing what was going on. When we heard it was a missing child, we were very concerned,” said Denise Phinicie, neighbor.

Neighbors woke up early Thursday morning to emergency vehicles lining Pen Mar Road in Washington Township, Franklin County in search of 4-year-old Gemma Moats.

“It’s a very friendly neighborhood. A lot of kids run around here," said Phinicie.

Her parents put her to bed around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. They woke up around 3 a.m. and saw their daughter was missing.

“We had aviation. We had k-9. We had volunteers from all over to help with the search. We always expect the worst. This investigation, specifically, is very happy and we are very happy to find out she was located," said Trooper Megan Frazer, Pennsylvania State Police.

After nearly seven hours, Gemma Moats was found within a mile radius of her home. A neighbor taking a glance out of the right window at the right time.

“It was very emotional. I saw them pick her up on the corner here," Phinicie.

The corner of Pen Mar and Harbaugh Church Road is where neighbors say she was carried over to emergency responders and taking into an ambulance.

“We all can relate. A lot of us have kids that age so it’s very heartbreaking but it is a huge relief for everybody,” said Frazer.

State Police say this is still an on going investigation into how she went missing.