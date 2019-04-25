× Montgomery County police seek suspects accused of stealing $450K worth of colonoscopy scopes

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Police in Lower Merion Township are trying to determine the identity of three suspects accused of stealing $450,000 worth of colonoscopy scopes from Lankenau Hospital.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, which includes surveillance footage of the suspected crime, the suspected thieves accessed a secured area and removed several Olympus Colonoscopes on April 20th.

The suspects then fled in a newer-model Jeep Wrangler, police say.

The first suspect is described as a white male in his early 20’s who was possibly wearing a wig with curly hair and glasses, a dark sweatshirt, jeans, and black sneakers with white soles. He was carrying a black backpack, police say.

The second suspect is a white male in his late 40’s, wearing a grey Fedora hat, a dark-colored coat, a scarf, blue jeans, and black boots. He was also carrying a black backpack, police say.

The third suspect is a white woman in her late 20’s, wearing a pink winter ski cap, a black jacket, a white shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers, police say.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Detective John Mick at (610) 645-6229.