NFL Draft: Our four area teams make their first round selections

Posted 11:18 PM, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:19PM, April 25, 2019

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 25: A general view of a video board as the Pittsburgh Steelers pick is announced during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 2019 NFL Draft is underway in Nashville.

Here’s a look at who our four area teams selected in Round One:

Pittsburgh Steelers: 

The Steelers traded up from No. 20 to the 10th overall selection. And in doing so, they picked Devin Bush, a linebacker from Michigan.

Washington Redskins:

The Redskins used pick No. 15 to take Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback out of Ohio State. Washington wasn’t done yet though, as the team traded up for No. 26 where Montez Sweat, a defensive end from Mississippi State, was selected.

Philadelphia Eagles:

The Eagles traded up three spots from No. 25 to the 22nd pick (the Ravens’ first rounder). Philadelphia selected Andre Dillard, an offensive tackle from Washington State.

Baltimore Ravens: 

The Ravens used pick No. 25 to take Marquise Brown, a wide receiver out of Oklahoma.

