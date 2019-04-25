× NFL Draft: Our four area teams make their first round selections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 2019 NFL Draft is underway in Nashville.

Here’s a look at who our four area teams selected in Round One:

Pittsburgh Steelers:

The Steelers traded up from No. 20 to the 10th overall selection. And in doing so, they picked Devin Bush, a linebacker from Michigan.

Washington Redskins:

The Redskins used pick No. 15 to take Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback out of Ohio State. Washington wasn’t done yet though, as the team traded up for No. 26 where Montez Sweat, a defensive end from Mississippi State, was selected.

Philadelphia Eagles:

The Eagles traded up three spots from No. 25 to the 22nd pick (the Ravens’ first rounder). Philadelphia selected Andre Dillard, an offensive tackle from Washington State.

Baltimore Ravens:

The Ravens used pick No. 25 to take Marquise Brown, a wide receiver out of Oklahoma.