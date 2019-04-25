× Norfolk Southern to temporarily close 3 Cumberland County roads for railroad work

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Norfolk Southern announced Thursday that three Cumberland County roads will be temporarily closed next week while crews perform railroad work.

The railroad will close Winding Hill Road, Slate Hill Road, and Railroad Avenue, a spokesperson said.

Railroad Avenue in Shiremanstown will close for six hours on Monday, April 29, Norfolk Southern said.

Winding Hill Road in Lower Allen Township will be closed from April 29 through May 5, while Slate Hill Road will close from Tuesday, April 30 through May 10.

Motorists are advised to follow posted detour signs and allow extra time for travel during the closure dates.