Patient accused of assaulting security guards, nurses at York Hospital

YORK — A 23-year-old woman faces charges after she allegedly attacked several staff members in the York Hospital Emergency Department on Monday.

Alisha Singletary, of York, face two counts of aggravated assault, and four counts each of simple assault and harassment in connection with the incident, court documents show.

Police were called to the hospital around 5 a.m. Monday for a reported assault by a patient.

Upon arrival, an officer met with two security guards, one of which was being treated for a bite wound to his right index finger, the criminal complaint says. A security guard told police that Singletary had been taken to the hospital earlier for a psych evaluation and was being prepared to be discharged at 4:40 a.m.

The security guard advised that Singletary was moved to an unsecured room when she began to spring down the hallways toward the emergency department’s waiting room. according to the criminal complaint. As the security guards attempted to get Singletary back to her room, she allegedly punched and struck both of them. She hit the one security guard in the head and proceeded to bite the other, the criminal complaint adds.

Two registered nurses who attempted to help were also attacked, police allege in the criminal complaint. During this, one nurse was struck in the chest while the other was also hit in the head.

Singletary was then subdued and taken to one of the secure treatment rooms on the floor.

She now faces charges.