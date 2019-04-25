× PennDOT: Crews to repair, resurface section of U.S. 11, Carlisle Pike in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday that starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, its contractor will begin preparatory work on a project to repair and resurface a 2-mile section of U.S. 11, Carlisle Pike from the intersection with Dapp Lane through the Village of Hogestown to the intersection with Route 114 in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County.

The $2,788,771 contract was awarded on January 31, to Pennsy Supply, Inc. of Annville Township, Lebanon County, and includes curb cut work required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, clearing drainage pipe, inlet replacement and adjustment work, roadway base repair, concrete patching and pavement repair, removal of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing the roadway with a 3-inch Superpave warm-mix asphalt overlay, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed by the end of August 2019.

PennDOT advises travelers that the contractor will not restrict travel lanes on U.S. 11 any day between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., or between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. During working hours, motorists may encounter lane shifts and single-lane restrictions with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone during daylight hours as crews conduct drainage and base repair work then remove the top layer of asphalt. Eventually crews may schedule nighttime operations between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., to conduct paving operations later this summer.

Sections of U.S. 11 average between 17,270 and 22,000 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation