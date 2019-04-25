× Phillies add IF Sean Rodriguez, P Enyel De Los Santos to roster

PHILADELPHIA– The early season roster shuffling has continued for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The team has brought up IF Sean Rodriguez and P Enyel De Los Santos from AAA.

To replace them, the team sent down P Drew Anderson and IF Mitch Walding to AAA.

Rodriguez, 33, will be one of the team’s options at shortstop until injured infielders Jean Segura and Scott Kingery can return.

So far at AAA this season, Rodriguez hit .267 with 4 HR’s and 12 RBI’s.

De Los Santos, 23, will serve in an unknown capacity for the Phillies.

A starter throughout his minor league career, De Los Santos could be asked to pitch out of the bullpen.

This year at AAA, De Los Santos is 2-0 with a 2.91 ERA over 3 starts.