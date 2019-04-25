× Pirates’ IF Erik Gonzalez to have surgery on broken clavicle

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates will be without one of the team’s middle infielders for quite some time.

After being placed on the Injured List last week, IF Erik Gonzalez announced that he will have surgery on his broken clavicle.

Gonzalez, 27, was off to a slow start this season, hitting .216.

In 2018, he hit .265 with 1 HR and 16 RBI’s with the Cleveland Indians.

He was expected to be a starting option in Pittsburgh this season.

Now, it is unknown how long Gonzalez will be out.