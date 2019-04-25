× Police searching for the vehicle from a hit-and-run crash involving a horse & buggy in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the vehicle from a hit-and-run crash involving a horse & buggy.

PSP Troop J tweeted out that the crash had “just occurred” around 7:25 a.m. at Mine Road and Route 741.

Police say that the crash involved a horse & buggy and an older black Jeep Cherokee.

The Jeep may have dark red body panels or red somewhere on the car.

Police say that the Jeep has front end damage, and was last seen on Route 741 at Route 41.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 717-299-7650.

