Police charge Mount Carmel man in connection to overdose death of Lancaster man

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 20-year-old Mount Carmel man has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death and an additional charge after police say he sold fentanyl-laced heroin to a Lancaster man who later died of an overdose.

Malena Valez Jr. was also charged with criminal use of a communication facility in connection to the November 2018 death of the 33-year-old victim, who was found dead in his home on the 2800 block of Blacksmith Way.

During the course of the victim’s death investigation, police say, detectives learned that Velez used a cellular telephone to communicate with the victim to coordinate a time and place to meet for an illicit drug transaction. This transaction led to the victim obtaining and subsequently ingesting the heroin/fentanyl which led to his death.