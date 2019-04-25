× Lancaster man engaged in inappropriate relationship with minor via FB Messenger, police allege

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man is accused of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a minor via Facebook Messenger, according to East Earl Township Police.

Daniel Strickler, 34, was arrested April 11 and charged with corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor, court documents show.

Strickler war arraigned on charges a day later and committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.