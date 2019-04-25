× Police look for missing woman in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing woman in Chambersburg.

Police say Carmen Gonzalez-Medina was last seen by her family at a residence in the 100 block of Glen Street at 3 p.m. She was then observed around 6 p.m. walking in the area of North Federal Street.

Gonzalez-Medina is approximately 5-feet tall and 130 pounds. She has brown eyes with collar length salt and pepper colored hair.

Her family told police that she was last wearing teal “stretch type” pants with a white t-shirt and bedroom slippers.

Anyone who observes Gonzalez-Medina should contact Franklin County Dispatch by calling either 911 or 717-263-1611.