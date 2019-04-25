Police searching for missing four-year-old Waynesboro girl

Posted 8:10 AM, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:41AM, April 25, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing four-year-old girl.

On April 25, State Police responded to the 12000 block of Pen Mar Road in Waynesboro for a reported missing girl.

It was found that Gemma Moats was last seen on April 24 around 7:30 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a pink, silk shirt, shorts, and no shoes.

Moats has curly, blonde, shoulder-length hair, and weighs about 50 lbs.

Police are asking that if you see this girl, you can 911 immediately.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.