Police searching for missing four-year-old Waynesboro girl

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing four-year-old girl.

On April 25, State Police responded to the 12000 block of Pen Mar Road in Waynesboro for a reported missing girl.

It was found that Gemma Moats was last seen on April 24 around 7:30 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a pink, silk shirt, shorts, and no shoes.

Moats has curly, blonde, shoulder-length hair, and weighs about 50 lbs.

Police are asking that if you see this girl, you can 911 immediately.