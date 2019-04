CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking the owner and/or operator of a truck involved in illegal dumping in East Pennsboro Township.

Police say the red Chevrolet dump truck illegally dumped rubbish (cinder blocks, re-bar and broken glass) down an embankment in the 600 block of Front Street.

Anyone with information should contact the township police department at 717-732-3633 or submit a tip here.