Police: Woman charged with DUI, endangerment after walking away from crash with her two children

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 33-year-old York County woman was charged with endangering the welfare of children and DUI in an incident in Lancaster Township early Sunday, according to Manheim Township Police.

Patrisha K. James was found walking along the road with her two children after abandoning her vehicle, which had become stuck on an embankment on the 200 block of Second Lock Road at about 12:40 a.m., police say. James allegedly showed signs of impairment and admitted to police that she had been drinking beer, according to police.

An open container of beer was found in her vehicle, police say, and a blood test revealed James had a BAC of .142 percent.

James was processed and taken to Central Arraignment.