× Ruggable recalls shag area rugs due to fire hazard

Ruggable recalls shag rugs due to violation of federal flammability standard for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.

Description: This recall involves three models of Ruggable-brand area rugs: the shag vintage creme, the shag ivory and the luxury shag white. The two-piece rugs measure about 5 feet by 7 feet. The top shag rug cover is made of furry yarn and the bottom piece is an anti-slip floor pad. The shag rug cover was sold separately. Ruggable, 100% Acrylic face fiber content and “Made in China” are printed on the label on the underside of the product.

Remedy: Refund or replace.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Sold At: Online through Ruggable.com, Amazon.com, Americanartdecor.com, Overstock.com and Wayfair.com for about $200.

For more information visit, http://www.ruggable.com.