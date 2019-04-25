Showers continue tonight, plus strong to severe storms possible Friday!

RAIN SHOWERS CONTINUE: Unfortunately we’ve traded the bright and sunny skies for clouds and rain showers. Find that umbrella and keep it handy, we’ll be dealing with unsettled weather over the next 24-36 hours. Showers continue on and off through the rest of today, with the better chance for more widespread activity overnight. Given the cloud cover and wet weather, temperatures today are about 10 degrees colder than yesterday. We are already sitting at roughly 0.40″ above normal precipitation for the month of April. With the chance for a significant amount of rain in a short period of time and the ground already being saturated, the Weather Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk of flooding for our region Friday. This is a threat we will continue to monitor as well as the possibility of severe weather.

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are likely for Friday and we continue to monitor strong energy in the lower levels of the atmosphere. This should be enough to trigger thunderstorms during the afternoon hours primarily lasting from 2 PM – 8 PM. Some of these thunderstorms could bring very strong winds and heavy downpours. While the threat of tornadoes is low, it is not zero. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a marginal risk for severe weather development, but we do think this will be upgraded to a slight risk. Damaging winds and flooding will be the main threats with any storms that do develop. Keep an eye to the sky Friday and make sure to have a way to get severe weather alerts.

COOLING DOWN SATURDAY: Looking ahead to the weekend we have some calmer weather to push us into the start of the weekend. Although temperatures will be much cooler Saturday, sunshine should be returning. Thanks to some decent energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere, breezy winds are expected through the day and temperatures only in the low 60s Saturday. Sunday could feature a few more spotty showers and temperatures should be a bit warmer than Saturday, back to near average for this time of year.

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann