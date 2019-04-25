× State Police: Man charged in connection with hit-and-run crash involving a horse & buggy

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Update: The man involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a horse & buggy has been identified as Randy Hensel, according to State Police.

State Police say Hensel is in custody. He faces charges of accidents involving death or personal injury and accidents involving damage to attended vehicle as well as five summary offenses: failure to stop, give information and render aid, driving at a safe speed, reckless driving, failure to notify police of accident, injury or death and careless driving – serious bodily injury, court documents show.

Hit and run driver has been identified as Randy M Hensel. Hensel is in custody and waiting arrangement with court. Charges were filed at District Court 02-3-05 in Intercourse, PA — Tpr Spencer(Lan/York)Tpr MacIntyre/Kochka(Chester) (@PSPTroopJPIO) April 26, 2019

Previous: Police are searching for the vehicle from a hit-and-run crash involving a horse & buggy that has left two people injured.

PSP Troop J tweeted out that the crash had “just occurred” around 7:25 a.m. at Mine Road and Route 741.

Police say that the crash involved a horse & buggy and an older black Jeep Cherokee.

Two occupants of the buggy were taken to Lancaster General Hospital with serious but stable condition, according to police.

The Jeep may have dark red body panels or red somewhere on the car.

Police say that the Jeep has front end damage, and was last seen on Route 741 at Route 41.

Strasburg Road was closed for a period to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 717-299-7650.

Hit & run crash just occurred at Mine rd and Strasburg Rd(route-741). Crash Involved a horse & buggy and an older black Jeep Cherokee. Jeep has front end damage and missing headlight. Jeep was last seen at 741 and route 41. Any info please call PSP 717-299-7650. — Tpr Spencer(Lan/York)Tpr MacIntyre/Kochka(Chester) (@PSPTroopJPIO) April 25, 2019

Jeep may have dark red body panels or red somewhere on the car — Tpr Spencer(Lan/York)Tpr MacIntyre/Kochka(Chester) (@PSPTroopJPIO) April 25, 2019

Strasburg Rd is going to be closed while we investigate the crash. Collision reconstruction is on scene now. Occupants of the buggy were ejected from the crash and taken to LGH with serious injuries. — Tpr Spencer(Lan/York)Tpr MacIntyre/Kochka(Chester) (@PSPTroopJPIO) April 25, 2019