Thursday is cooler with plenty of clouds and isolated showers

COOLER WITH A RETURN TO SHOWERS: The next system brings a return to showers on Thursday. The day starts with plenty of clouds and a few light showers. Temperatures begin in the lower 50s. Isolated showers continue through the rest of the day. Afternoon temperatures reach the lower to middle 60s, making for a cooler day. A light wind is expected. The chance for isolated showers continues through the overnight period. Lows dip into the lower to middle 50s overnight. Winds start to turn breezy. Periods of showers continue into Friday, but there will likely be some dry time during the afternoon. Winds are quite breezy too. This could set us up for some stronger to severe storms. Damaging winds are the primary threat, but there’s a low chance for flash flooding and a tornado. Conditions dry out through the evening, and especially through the overnight period. Lows dip into the lower to middle 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is cooler to start, but it starts with sunshine. In fact, there’s plenty of sunshine to start on Saturday. Some afternoon clouds start to build in ahead of the next system, but plenty of sunshine remains. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 60s. It’s still quite breezy too. Clouds increase through the night, and partly sunny skies are expected through Sunday as a weak system crosses through Central PA. It brings the chance for a couple showers, but most of the day should be dry. Expect temperatures in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees.

UNSETTLED START NEXT WEEK: Monday is drier with some sunshine to start. However, clouds should build ahead of the next wave during the afternoon. A few late day showers are possible too. Expect readings in the lower to middle 60s. Shower chances continue through the night on Monday, and they could even linger into Tuesday. Despite the shower chance, temperatures should be a bit milder on Tuesday. Temperatures reach the lower 70s. Wednesday still brings the chance for a few showers. Temperatures are in the 60s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Thursday!