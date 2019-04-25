× York man facing charges after admitting to indecent assault of a child

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after admitting to an indecent assault of a child.

Doni Shue, 51, is facing aggravated indecent assault of a child and corruption of minors, among other related charges.

On February 9, police received a report of sexual assault.

The 7-year-old victim told police that in May 2018 and February 2019, she was at Shue’s residence at Camelota Arms Apartments in York when he assaulted her.

The victim said that both incidents occurred in the basement of Shue’s residence.

During both incidents, the victim said Shue touched her genitals.

According to the criminal complaint, Shue told the victim not to tell or he would get in trouble.

Then, Shue admitted to two different family members that he “fondled her genitals” and “stuck his hands in her pants, which lasted 5-10 seconds.”

During an incident on February 9, Shue made incriminating statements to police who were wearing body cameras.

Now, he is facing charges.