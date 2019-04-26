× A Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga reunion could be in the works

Bradley Cooper misses Lady Gaga just as much as “A Star Is Born” fans miss seeing the movie star duo together.

Cooper, who starred alongside the pop singer-songwriter in the Oscar-winning movie, admitted Thursday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that he’s interested in a movie reunion. (Yes, that includes Cooper singing his heart out to Gaga once more.)

“I thought would be a cool thing to do, maybe one night, would be like a live reading of the script and sing all the songs as we read the script, like at the Hollywood Bowl or something,” he said.

Cooper and Gaga, who played lovers in the movie, have chemistry off screen, and it was on full display during their Oscar performance of “Shallow,” leaving fans off the deep end.

Cooper said performing at the star-studded awards show was “terrifying,” but he wasn’t nervous. Gaga was there to support him.

“I worked really hard, and Lady Gaga is so supportive. But it was terrifying,” he said. “Because I’m not a singer and I didn’t sing before this movie, so it was really crazy. It just shows you if you do work really hard, and you’re with supportive people, then you can do things you never dreamed possible.”

But let’s not get too excited. Despite what fans think they see, Gaga has already squashed the idea that there’s something more than two friendly actors playing their roles.

The stars, Cooper said, just wanted to give fans a performance that would make everyone want to see the movie.

“It was one of those things where I was like, ‘It has to be great,'” Cooper said.