Carlisle man accused of breaking into apartment, assaulting woman

CARLISLE — Police have charged a 21-year-old Carlisle man with terroristic threats, criminal mischief, and harassment after they say he broke into a woman’s apartment, assaulted her, and threatened to burn her possessions during a domestic incident Thursday night.

Glen Eugene Magee, of West Penn Street, is accused of breaking into an apartment on the first block of West Pomfret Street at about 11:29 p.m., according to Carlisle Borough Police. Once inside, the victim reported, he punched her in the face several times with a closed fist, damaged a tent she had recently purchased by snapping one of its poles, and threatened to take her property outside and set it on fire.

The tent was valued at $39.99, police say.

A criminal complaint was filed against Magee.