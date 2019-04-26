× Georgia woman charged with causing $850 in damage at Lancaster home during domestic dispute

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 25-year-old Georgia woman is facing several charges after causing $850 in property damage during a domestic dispute Sunday night in Lancaster Township.

Bethiana Eileen Reyes, of Columbus, GA, is charged criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and two counts of harassment in connection to the incident, which occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Janet Avenue, according to Manheim Township Police.

Reyes is accused of showing up unannounced at the home of the victim, with whom she’d had a former relationship, police say. After ignoring the victim’s numerous requests to leave, she pushed several items inside the home, including vases and picture frames, some of which struck another person inside. She then allegedly threw a chair at another person before exiting the home, according to police.

After leaving, Reyes kicked the screen door and a front light post, causing the $850 in damage, police say.

She then fled before police arrived.

Reyes was arrested Friday morning, according to police.