Gettysburg man facing charges after being found in possession of child pornography

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A Gettysburg man is facing charges after being found in possession of child pornography, again.

Jacob Koenig, 31, is facing sexual abuse of children and criminal use of a communication facility charges for the incident.

On March 1, police received a report from a probation officer that she had seized a USB drive from an offender, later identified as Koenig, who had been previously arrested and convicted of possession and distribution of child pornography.

As part of his conviction and sentence, Koenig was under supervision by the Adams County Department of Probation, and as part of his probation, he is not allowed to possess pornographic materials of any nature or computer related items.

On February 26, police conducted a search of Koenig’s bedroom in his Gettysburg home, and during that search, a black USB drive and gray Apple iPod.

After reviewing the contents of the USB drive, police found images of children believed to be between the ages of 12-16-years-old. The children were engaged in nudism and sex acts.

As a result, Koenig is facing charges.

