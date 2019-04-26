Harrisburg School District seeks reinstatement of $10.9M in federal funding

HARRISBURG — James Ellison, the solicitor of the Harrisburg School District, issued a letter Friday to the Pennsylvania Department of Education seeking a reinstatement of the district’s monthly federal funding allocation of $10,929,748.00.

The letter comes a day after the district became aware during a meeting with the department that it had said total suspended.

Ellison notes that the district should receive the funding as it submitted all audit requests that the department asked about during the meeting.

At first on Thursday, the district said it would comply with 13 of the 14 requests — the non-compliance being the auditors having unsupervised remote access to the district’s eFinance system.

Though, in the letter Friday, Ellison said that Superintendent Dr. Sybil Knight-Burney consulted with leadership and agreed that such authorization to provide read-only access to the district’s eFinance system would be an effort to reach an accord with the auditor and the department.

You can read Ellison’s full letter below: