Hummelstown man accused of sexually assaulting female Shippensburg University student

SHIPPENSBURG — A 20-year-old Hummelstown man has been charged with multiple offenses in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a Shippensburg University student in September 2018, according to police.

Josiah M. Kushner, of the 2100 block of Carey Way, was charged after an eight-month investigation by Shippensburg University Police. He is charged with aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault unaware, indecent assault without consent of other person, indecent assault of victim unconscious or unaware, strangulation, simple assault intentionally, knowingly, recklessly, and harassment, according to the criminal complaint.

Kushner allegedly admitted to touching the woman without her consent, according to police.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of September 16, 2018, in one of the university’s residence halls, police say. The victim reported the alleged assault later that morning.

According to police, the woman had invited Kushner to visit at the school the night before. She planned to attend an off-campus party with Kushner and group of friends, she told police.

Before going out, the victim said, she changed her mind and told Kushner and her roommate that she had decided to stay in. That prompted an argument with Kushner, who asked the roommate to leave so he could speak to the victim alone. During the argument, the victim said, Kushner allegedly fondled the victim’s breasts.

Eventually, the victim relented and went to the party, where she consumed alcohol, the victim told police.

The victim reported she returned to her room at about 1:25 a.m., along with her roommate and Kushner. The three decided to go to sleep, and the victim said she allowed Kushner to sleep with her in her bed.

At some point during the night, the victim reported, she woke up feeling sick and dizzy. At that point, the victim said, Kushner began assaulting her, digging his fingers into her shoulder to the point where it hurt her and grabbing her breasts and genitals, which the victim said was also “very painful.”

The victim said she told Kushner to stop, and that she “just wanted to go to sleep.”

The woman told police she fell back asleep for a while before waking up to find Kushner assaulting her again, this time putting his hand around her throat as he did so.

The woman said she told Kushner she couldn’t breathe, told him to “knock it off,” and eventually pushed him away. She said she told him to stop multiple times.

At about 8:30 that morning, the victim said, she woke up, went to the bathroom, and noticed blood in the toilet. She told police she wondered if she had been raped when she fell back asleep.

The victim said she and her roommate got Kushner to leave the campus. Before he left, the victim said, Kushner unsuccessfully attempted to hug her and asked “did you have fun last night?”

The victim said she told Kushner, “No, what you did to me last night was not OK.”

A few days after the alleged assault, police say, police recorded a phone conversation between the victim and Kushner, during which he allegedly admitted that he did not have the victim’s consent to touch her and apologized.

Charges were filed against Kushner after an eight-month investigation during which police gathered information through interviews, text and Snapchat messages, phone recordings, and medical and crime lab tests, according to the criminal complaint.