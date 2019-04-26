Kids II recalls rocking sleepers due to product being linked to infant deaths

Photo Gallery
Another company has recalled its rocking sleepers due to the product being linked to infant deaths.
Kids II issued a recall Friday for approximately 694,000 sleepers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. Two weeks ago, Fisher-Price recalled about 4.7 million rocking sleepers.
The rocking sleepers have been linked to five infant deaths since the product’s introduction in 2012. According to the commission, the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, among other circumstances.
The commission added that the rocking sleepers were sold at major retailers, including Walmart, Target and Toys “R” Us and online from March 2012 through April 26.
Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher, according to the commission.
A full list of names and model numbers affected is below:
|10081
|Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper
|10126
|Rock & Dream Sleeper – Iggy
|10127
|Ingenuity Rock And Dream Sleeper Lucy
|10148
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Giraffe
|10178
|Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper
|10289
|Ingenuity Smartrock Poweradapt Sleeper Cambridge
|10292
|Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper Dayton
|10320
|Automatic Rock ‘N Soothe Sleeper – Cuddle Lamb
|10380
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Lion
|10568
|Ingenuity Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper Vesper
|10729
|Bright Starts Toucan Tango Rocking Sleeper
|10872
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Zoo Zoo Zebra
|10888
|DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper – Whitley
|10890
|DreamComfort Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper – Addington
|11021
|Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper Jungle Bursts
|11022
|Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Rocking Sleeper Jungle Blooms
|11063
|Rock n’ Soothe Sleeper – Moxley
|11164
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lion
|11171
|Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper SUNNY SNUGGLES
|11357
|Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper DAYTON
|11429
|Ingenuity Dream Comfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper Braden
|11714
|DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper – Anders
|11792
|Automatic Rock ‘n Soothe Sleeper – Nolan
|11894
|Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER – JUNGLE GARDEN
|11895
|Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER – EVENING SAFARI
|11962
|Automatic Rock ‘n Soothe Sleeper – Flora the Unicorn
|12115
|Automatic Rock N Soothe Sleeper – Nolan – Display
|60130
|Taggies Snuggle Me Sleeper Nestling Vine
|60131
|Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper
|60163
|Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper
|60327
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Emerson
|60328
|Disney Baby/Bright Starts Bows & Butterflies Sleeper Minnie Mouse
|60331
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lamb
|60401
|Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper Playful Pinwheels
|60600
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Winslow
|60635
|Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Seneca
|All cloth component parts of the models identified above