Kids II recalls rocking sleepers due to product being linked to infant deaths

Posted 3:05 PM, April 26, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Another company has recalled its rocking sleepers due to the product being linked to infant deaths.

Kids II issued a recall Friday for approximately 694,000 sleepers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. Two weeks ago, Fisher-Price recalled about 4.7 million rocking sleepers.

The rocking sleepers have been linked to five infant deaths since the product’s introduction in 2012. According to the commission, the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, among other circumstances.

The commission added that the rocking sleepers were sold at major retailers, including Walmart, Target and Toys “R” Us and online from March 2012 through April 26.

Related Story
Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play sleepers recalled as officials confirm over 30 infant deaths

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher, according to the commission.

A full list of names and model numbers affected is below:

10081 Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper
10126 Rock & Dream Sleeper – Iggy
10127 Ingenuity Rock And Dream Sleeper Lucy
10148 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Giraffe
10178 Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper
10289 Ingenuity Smartrock Poweradapt Sleeper Cambridge
10292 Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper Dayton
10320 Automatic Rock ‘N Soothe Sleeper – Cuddle Lamb
10380 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Lion
10568 Ingenuity Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper Vesper
10729 Bright Starts Toucan Tango Rocking Sleeper
10872 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Zoo Zoo Zebra
10888 DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper – Whitley
10890 DreamComfort Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper – Addington
11021 Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper Jungle Bursts
11022 Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Rocking Sleeper Jungle Blooms
11063 Rock n’ Soothe Sleeper – Moxley
11164 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lion
11171 Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper SUNNY SNUGGLES
11357 Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper DAYTON
11429 Ingenuity Dream Comfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper Braden
11714 DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper – Anders
11792 Automatic Rock ‘n Soothe Sleeper – Nolan
11894 Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER – JUNGLE GARDEN
11895 Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER – EVENING SAFARI
11962 Automatic Rock ‘n Soothe Sleeper – Flora the Unicorn
12115 Automatic Rock N Soothe Sleeper – Nolan – Display
60130 Taggies Snuggle Me Sleeper Nestling Vine
60131 Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper
60163 Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper
60327 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Emerson
60328 Disney Baby/Bright Starts Bows & Butterflies Sleeper Minnie Mouse
60331 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lamb
60401 Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper Playful Pinwheels
60600 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Winslow
60635 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Seneca
All cloth component parts of the models identified above
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.