Kids II recalls rocking sleepers due to product being linked to infant deaths

Another company has recalled its rocking sleepers due to the product being linked to infant deaths.

Kids II issued a recall Friday for approximately 694,000 sleepers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. Two weeks ago, Fisher-Price recalled about 4.7 million rocking sleepers.

The rocking sleepers have been linked to five infant deaths since the product’s introduction in 2012. According to the commission, the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, among other circumstances.

The commission added that the rocking sleepers were sold at major retailers, including Walmart, Target and Toys “R” Us and online from March 2012 through April 26.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher, according to the commission.

A full list of names and model numbers affected is below: