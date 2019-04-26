× Lancaster County woman accused of going on robbery spree

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 38-year-old Lancaster County woman has been charged with robbery after East Lampeter Township police say she robbed at least three convenience stores on Tuesday.

Amanda Lynne Hanna Polk, of New Providence, was charged after a police investigation of an attempted robbery at a Turkey Hill store on the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East.

According to police, Polk entered the store and demanded that the clerk open the register, saying “I’m robbing you.”

The clerk refused to comply, and Polk fled, police say.

Upon investigation, police say they determined there were two additional robberies involving Polk across Lancaster County. Latent prints were recovered from one of the locations, which police used to identify her.

Polk later admitted to committing the robberies during questioning, police say.

She was arraigned on the charge and remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $75,000 bail.