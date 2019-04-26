× Lancaster County woman accused of stealing co-worker’s credit card, making $73 worth of purchases

LANCASTER — A 34-year-old Lancaster County woman has been charged with access device fraud after police say she used a co-worker’s credit card to make two purchases worth just over $73 last month.

Sonia Delp Sanchez-Lind, of Conestoga, was charged after using the credit card twice on March 28, according to Manheim Township Police.

Sanchez-Lind took the card from a co-worker at McDonald’s at the Manor Shopping Center on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike and used it to make a $3.17 purchase at the McDonald’s where she worked and a $69.95 purchase at a CVS Pharmacy in the shopping center, according to police.

She then returned the coworker’s card, police say.